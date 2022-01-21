WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team downed Mill River 75-40 on Friday night.
Jonathan Terry had a double-double (13 points, 13 rebounds) to power the winners. Patrick Barbour and Jackson Goodell contributed with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Jamison Nystrom added nine points and five assists for the 6-2 Terriers.
Girls Basketball
HINSDALE, N.H. — Hinsdale fell to Portsmouth Christian 41-34 on Friday evening. Megan Roberts (15 points) and Addy Nardolillo (10 points) did the damage for the defending state champions.