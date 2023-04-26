WINDSOR — The Bellows Falls Union High School softball team defeated Windsor 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Windsor jumped out to 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Terriers (4-0) put three runs on the board in the top of the fifth to take the lead. In the top of the sixth, they added three more to jump out to 6-2 lead. Windsor (2-3) was able to get one back in the sixth before the Terriers were able to close out the game.
Jenna Dolloph and Kayli Aldrich set the tone for the Terriers offense. Dolloph went two-for-four with three RBIs and scored a run in the victory. Aldrich went two-for-two with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored and Emma Spaulding also went two-for-four with an RBI and a run scored.
Jaelyn Fletcher and Alana McAllister scored the other two runs for Bellows Falls.
Izzy Stoodley pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on just two hits and striking out nine. Stoodley threw 118 pitches on the afternoon, 66 of them for strikes.
Brattleboro loses 10-9
SPRINGFIELD — The Brattleboro softball team (0-3) lost a close game against Springfield (1-3) on Tuesday 10-9.
Brattleboro will be on the road to face Windsor on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball Bellows falls wins
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls baseball team pulled out a 6-5 win over Windsor on Tuesday.
The Terriers (4-3) got things going early, scoring three runs on three hits off the Yellowjackets (0-5) in the first inning. A double by Trenton Fletcher drove in two runs and an RBI single by Eli Allbee scored the third run. Bellows Falls put another run on the board in the third with an RBI from Jake Moore. In the fourth, the Terriers scored two runs on no hits.
There was a rotating cast of pitchers for Bellows Falls during the game. Jaxon Clark started the game, pitching two innings and allowing one run on zero hits with a strikeout and walk. Fletcher came on in the third for the Terriers and allowed three runs on three hits with a strikeout and a walk. Allbee, who earned the win, relieved Fletcher and allowed one run on one hit, struck out two, walked three and hit a pair of batters in his outing.
Bellows Falls head coach Bob Lockerby brought in Jamison Nystrom in the sixth inning “to put out the fire” and he pitched the seventh inning as well to pick up the save. Nystrom had four strikeouts on the afternoon.
On the opposite side, Lockerby credited Windsor pitcher Johnny Clark for throwing a good game.
“He threw well. I knew he was good,” saud Lockerby. “He had at least a dozen strikeouts.”
Lockerby said close games like the one against Windsor will help the team later in the season.
“In the game of baseball it’s so much more mental than a lot of sports. … I always tell the kids, baseball wants you to fail and it’s your job not to let that happen,” said Lockerby. “Winning by 20 or losing by 20 doesn’t really do much for you as a baseball player. Having one and two run ballgames, games where anybody can win (and) it all depends on execution and doing the right thing at the right time, that is what helps your baseball IQ get stronger and you’re building a toughness inside where you’re not going to give up when the going gets tough. So, I think the close games by far outweigh any of those blowouts.”
Bellows Falls will host Springfield on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Tennis Brattleboro boys fall short
MANCHESTER — The Brattleboro boys tennis team (1-2) lost 6-1 to Burr & Burton Academy (2-0) on Tuesday.
The match of the day for Brattleboro came in the No. 3 singles match. Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer said Thomas Hyde played the best match he has seen him play.
Hyde was down a set to BBA’s Jorge Muro Sanchez, and behind 1-5 in the second set. At that point, Brewer said “something clicked” because Hyde battled and won six straight games to steal the second set 7-5. He then went on to dominate the tiebreaker winning 10-4.
“Thomas has been not extremely happy with how he’s played to start the season. I continue to remind him that singles is still very new to him,” said Brewer. “So, today I saw a different gear for him, and another level I hadn’t seen yet.”
Nate Kim had another hard-fought match against Nick O’Donnell in the No. 1 singles match, losing in a third set tie breaker.
“Nate again was right there in the match, and put himself in the proper position to win. However, (he) just couldn’t get over the hump and lost 7-10 in the super breaker,” said Brewer.
Ben Berg lost a tough match in No. 2 singles to Cristo Buckley 4-6, 2-6.
The night before the match, Brewer learned that one of the team’s normal starters would be out due to sickness causing Brattleboro to alter their lineup.
Mark Richards moved up in the lineup and played very well in a tough loss in the No. 4 singles slot to Max Michael, 3-6, 2-6 and Tucker Hessel got his first taste of singles this season at No. 5 singles, losing 3-6, 2-6 to Lucas Arrington.
In the No. 1 doubles match, the team of Javi Hernandez and Dorian Paquette dropped a tough match in an extremely competitive tie breaker to Wyatt Tuff and Aiden Mirchandani.
“This was one of the adjustments in the lineup. Taking Tucker out of doubles, and putting Javi Hernandez with Dorian Paquette for a one doubles team. These guys competed really well. Being down a set, they battled, but ultimately lost 8-10 in the super breaker.”
Jackson Pals and Wyatt Cudworth dropped their match in No. 2 doubles to Kyle Southworth and Guillermo Torroba Barroso 0-6, 1-6.
When the two teams squared off earlier this month, BBA won 7-0.
Brattleboro will be on the road on Saturday to take on St. Johnsbury Academy at 11 a.m.
Girls drop opener
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro girls tennis team fell in its season opener to Burr & Burton Academy 7-0 on Tuesday. BBA improved to 3-0.
Brattleboro coach Tyler Boone said the individuals on the team won multiple games in five of the matches on Tuesday and that all the members of the team played until the last point with few points being given away by double faulting.
Brattleboro (0-1) will host St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Boys lacrosse Brattleboro loses 14-5
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro boys lacrosse team lost 14-5 to Division 1 rival Mount Anthony on Tuesday at Natowich Field.
Brattleboro is now 1-3. They will be on the road to take on Stratton Mountain School on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.