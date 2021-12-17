CHESTER — The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team fell to MSJ 69-53 in the finals of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
Jackson Goodell and Jonathan Terry paced the Terriers with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Terry also pulled down 14 rebounds.
MSJ's Andre Prunty went off for 33 points.
Green Mountain beat Twin Valley 43-26 in the consolation game. Everett Mosher scored 24 points to power the Chieftains. Eben Mosher chipped in with a dime's worth.
Girls Basketball
CHESTER — Leland & Gray was downed by MSJ 47-23 in the Green Mountain Tournament championship game on Thursday.
Mary Sanderson paced the Rebels with seven points. Maggie Parker followed with six of her own.
Tiana Gallipo poured in 21 points for the winners.