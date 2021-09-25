FAIR HAVEN — The Bellows Falls varsity football team trumped Fair Haven 56-0 on Friday night.
Harrison Gleim had three rushing touchdowns to lead the way. Jed Lober went to the house twice while Jeb Monier, Caden Haskell and Walker James each added one touchdown.
The 4-0 Terriers will host Milton on Friday night at 7.
Field Hockey
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls remained undefeated with a 4-0 win over Burr and Burton on Friday. Grace Bazin, Emma Bazin, Ari Wunderle and Maya Waryas did the scoring for the Terriers.
Girls Soccer
BRATTLEBORO — Kiki McNary tallied twice, leading Brattleboro to a 2-1 Homecoming victory over Springfield on Friday night. Lalia Buskey scored for the Cosmos, assisted by Mackenzie Bushey.