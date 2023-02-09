The Bellows Falls Union High School boys basketball team raced out to a 25-4 first quarter advantage and withstood a frantic fourth quarter rally by White River Valley to earn a 63-52 win on Wednesday in South Royalton.
“Wow is pretty much all I can say,” said BF Coach Evan Chadwick. “A great game, with two great teams in an awesome environment. Words really don’t do this game justice.”
Using a full court press, the Terriers forced several turnovers in the first quarter. Walker James was a menace on both sides of the ball, scoring 13 points in the quarter and harnessing 3 steals.
Jake Moore continued his strong play inside in the second quarter, and the Terriers extended their lead to 25 heading into halftime.
White River came out in the third with newfound energy and narrowed the deficit to 17, getting the raucous crowd firmly back into the contest. The Wildcats chipped the deficit to 10 in the fourth quarter, but BF’s Cole Moore stepped up in a big way, scoring inside, grabbing four boards and settling the troops down, allowing the Terriers to earn their 11th win of the season.
James led the way with 18 points, and Jake Moore scored 10 for Bellows Falls (11-4), which next hosts Mill River Monday at 7 p.m.
Saint Michael closes home schedule with winThe Saint Michael High School basketball team had an exciting final home game of the season, hosting Academy at Charlemont on Tuesday night. Parent Tina Bills took to the microphone and introduced all the Charlemont and Saint Michael’s players, with the full house of spectators.
Michael Pierce exploded out of the gate, scoring the first eight points and leading the Saints to a 24-9 halftime lead.
Saint Michael’s 8th grade players were able to rack up a lot of court time throughout the game. Charlemont came out with a more aggressive offense in the second half, but the Saints had great success hitting their layups and getting around Charlemont’s full-court press defensive strategy. The final score was 57-20.
Pierce led all scorers with 20 points, while Anthony Bills scored 17. Saint Michael’s record was 5-6 heading into Thursday’s finale against Eagle Hill.