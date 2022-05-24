BRATTLEBORO — The Bellows Falls girls track team placed second in the Southern Vermont League meet at Brattleboro Union High School on Tuesday, with victories coming from Breanna Stockman (javelin), Laura Kamel (discus) and Stephanie Ager (1500).
Isabella Lonardo and Ava Whitney each struck gold three times for the host Colonels. Lonardo swept the hurdles and also won the long jump, while Whitney took the high jump, 400 and 800. Sylvie Normandeau added a pole vault victory for BUHS.
BF’s Owen LaRoss prevailed in the discus with a heave of 40.54 meters. Michael Slade (800) and Miles Ackerman-Hovis (300 hurdles) each earned a silver medal for the Brattleboro boys.
Girls’ team scoring: Burr and Burton 198 points, Bellows Falls 118, Brattleboro 108, Hartford 70, Fair Haven 62, MAU 57, Rutland 41. Boys’ team scoring: MAU 111.5 points, Burr and Burton 110, Fair Haven 100, Brattleboro 96.5, Hartford 94, Rutland 90, Bellows Falls 66.
Boys Lacrosse
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro lost to Northampton, Mass., 8-4.
The Blue Devils held a 1-0 advantage through one quarter of play and extended that lead to 4-1 at the break. The Colonels were able to cut the lead to 6-3, but that was as close as they would get.
Aden McMahon scored two goals for the purple and white, with Emmett Hoyer and Will Miskovich adding one each. Alex Baker finished with two assists, goalie Thad Sawyer made some nice saves, and the BUHS defense was stingy all night.
“Offensively, we were a bit flat and didn’t play with a lot of movement. We’ve played a lot of lacrosse the past couple of weeks and have had some players in and out of the lineup — maybe that caught up a bit with us last night. On a whole, we are playing better lacrosse and we’ll look to finish the season out strong,” said Brattleboro coach Chris Sawyer.
Baseball
RUTLAND — Leland & Gray outscored MSJ 8-5 on Tuesday.
“We had a solid defensive game, led by Jeremy Graves as first base,” said winning coach Marty Rancourt.
Wyatt Beattie went the distance for the victory. Parker Richardson pounded out three hits including a triple, while Chip Winkler contributed with two hits.
Softball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Lady Pacers were defeated by Portsmouth Christian 11-4 on Tuesday. Jenna Emery and Malee Barcomb each had a couple of hits for Hinsdale.