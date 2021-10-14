BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro's Ava Whitney won Tuesday's varsity girls cross-country race at Fort Dummer State Park in a time of 23:18.
Anna Cummings (16th), Priya Kitzmiller (17th), Meredith Lewis (18th) and Addison DeVault (19th) rounded out the scoring for the BUHS girls.
In the varsity boys race, Tenzin Mathes placed fourth in 19:24 to pace the Colonels. Completing the top five for the purple and white were: Noah Hed (11th), Brinly Woodcock (12th), Miles Akerman-Hovis (13th) and Ben Berkson-Harvey (19th).
Field Hockey
WOODSTOCK — Bellows Falls rallied from a one-goal deficit to beat Woodstock 3-1 on Thursday.
"This was a great, hard-fought game. Woodstock challenged us on each possession. We adjusted to the longer grass but still had a hard time getting solid passes off to each other," said BF coach Bethany Coursen, whose defending state champs now have a 12-0 mark.
After Natalie Parent's garbage goal gave Woodstock a 1-0 lead late in the first quarter, the Terriers came storming back. Maya Waryas put away a rebound, Grace Bazin drove a pass from Grace Wilkinson past the goalie, and then Wilkinson set up a burial by Ava LaRoss to cap the scoring.
Bellows Falls will play at Brattleboro on Wednesday.