ARLINGTON — The Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team defeated Stratton 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the annual John Werner Tournament.
The Wildcats stole a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to a couple of Cody Magnant tallies. His second goal was a knuckleball rip from 15 yards out on the right side.
Thirty-five minutes in, Michael Caruso cut the lead in half by flicking in a free kick for the Bears.
Liam Wendel made a dozen stops for the winners. Stratton's Oliver Kosinski finished with 11 saves.
The Wildcats (3-0) will face host Arlington in the Werner finals on Thursday at 7 p.m.