ARLINGTON — Steven Oyer, Noah Dornburgh and Carson McHale all scored during Thursday’s shootout to give the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team a 0-0 (3-1) victory over Arlington in the John Werner Tournament finals.
It was the Wildcats’ ninth title in the tourney’s 14 years of existence.
Chris Whalen was the lone Arlington player to score when it all came down to penalty kicks. Liam Wendel made nine saves for Twin Valley (3-0-1), on his way to earning MVP honors for the annual event.
Girls Soccer
TOWNSHEND — Annabelle Brookes and Lily Litchfield each scored their first varsity goal to help Leland & Gray to a 7-0 victory over Mill River on Thursday.
Abby Towle, Mary McDonald, Maggie Parker, Abigail Emerson and Mary Sanderson also tallied. Maggie Parker had a couple of assists, while Savannah Cadrin and Sanderson each set one goal up.
The 8-0 Rebels will play at Twin Valley on Monday at 6 p.m.
Cross Country
HARTFORD — Brattleboro’s Michael Slade (20:32) and Ava Whitney (21:25) each won their race on Tuesday.
Whitney powered the BUHS girls to victory in the team scoring. Tilly Farwell (4th), Katherine Normandeau (6th), Genevieve Redmond (12th) and Anna Cummings (28:57) also contributed.
The Colonel boys earned the silver medal, thanks to Slade, Brinly Woodcock (8th), Miles Ackerman-Hovis (9th), Galen Fogarty (15th) and Jonas Ackerman-Hovis (21st).
Men’s Basketball
BRATTLEBORO — There will be a Men’s Basketball League organizational meeting on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center.
A representative from each team must attend the meeting.
The league is still looking for new board members. This is your opportunity to have a say in how the league is run.
If you have any questions or concerns, call 802-254-5808.
Killington Cup tickets
KILLINGTON — Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America and a POWDR resort, announced that tickets for the 2022 Killington Cup will be available for purchase starting Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at killington.com. Taking place Nov. 25-27, the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will once again bring the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont. The event is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstars, including five-time Killington Cup slalom victor and last season’s overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin, former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan and Burke Mountain graduate and Dartmouth student Nina O’Brien.