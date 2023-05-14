SOUTH ROYALTON — The Bellows Falls Union High School softball team lost a close game, 13-12, on the road in extra innings against White River Valley on Thursday.
After the first two innings, the Terriers (5-3) held a 5-1 advantage. By the end of the third inning, White River Valley had cut the lead to 5-3.
Then, in the bottom of the fourth, the Wildcats (2-9) put up the single largest inning the game, scoring six runs to take a 9-5 lead.
The Terriers came right back in the top of the fifth inning, tying the game by putting up four runs. From there the two teams remained deadlocked until the Terriers scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 12-9 lead. Not to be outdone, the Wildcats also scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
It was there that White River Valley was able to put an end to a hard-fought game. The Wildcats shut Bellows Falls out in the top of the 8th inning and were able to score the deciding run in the bottom of the frame to earn the win.
Bellows Falls’ Izzy Stoodley pitched seven and two thirds innings, allowing 13 runs on nine hits, walking seven and striking out 14.
Stoodley also helped drive the Terriers offense, along with Emma Spaulding, Jenna Dolloph and Alana McAllister. Stoodley went three-for-four with four RBIs. Dolloph went three-for-five with three runs scored and an RBI, and Spaulding went three-for-five with three runs scored. McAllister walked once and scored two runs on the day. Emma McCullough scored two runs on the day and Kayli Aldrich and Jaelyn Fletcher each scored a run.
Boys tennis Brattleboro falls to B&BA
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro boys tennis team fell to Burr & Burton Academy 5-2 on Thursday.
Brattleboro’s two wins came in No. 1 and No. 3 singles.
In No. 1 singles, Nathan Kim defeated Nick O’Donnell in a battle of the two top ranked players in the state, 7-6 (7-6), 6-3. O’Donnell was ranked No. 1 going into the match and Kim No. 2. It was the first win for Kim in three matches this year against O’Donnell.
“Nathan Kim got over the hump today,” said Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer. “Nate came out with a focus and had a really good strategy. He wanted to control the baseline, while pushing Nick deep into the court, then take advantage when Nick hit short balls to him. Nate has a big game, and needed this win to prove to himself that he can beat Nick. He also beat Nick in first set tiebreaker which was his first tiebreaker win (against) Nick.”
In No. 3 singles, Brattleboro’s Ben Berg defeated Jorge Muro Sanchez in a very competitive match 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
“Ben’s played well all season,” Brewer said. “But he had been looking for that competitive win. He got it today and I think it will propel him.”
Brattleboro entered the match down four players who were attending the Vermont all state band/chorus weekend, Brewer said.
“(We were) missing two regular players and two top subs, but our guys were hungry still.”
With players out, Jackson Pals and Javi Hernandez got their first starts in singles.
Pals lost to BBA’s Lucas Arrington 6-1, 6-2 in No. 4 singles and Hernandez fell 6-2, 6-0 to Wyatt Tuffs in No. 5 singles.
Dashiell Moyse and Elias Fraser Olsen played the first match of their careers for Brattleboro in No. 2 doubles, falling 6-1, 6-0 to Kyle Southworth and Julian Zygmunt. Despite the loss, Brewer said he was thoroughly impressed with how Moyse and Olsen played in the match.
Brewer said the two swing matches for Brattleboro on the day came at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
In No. 2 singles, Thomas Hyde fell to Cristo Buckley in a competitive match. Hyde took the first set 6-3, but lost the second set 6-1, leading to a tiebreaker where Buckley was able to secure the match with a 10-2 win.
“Thomas had played Cristo before and gotten beat quite handedly, but he has been playing much better of late,” said Brewer. “Thomas started hot, winning the first set 6-3, but lost his legs in the second set, dropping it 1-6. In the tiebreaker, he couldn’t regain his first set play, and dropped the breaker 2-10.”
In the No. 1 doubles match, Tucker Hessel and Mark Richards lost the first set 6-3, but battled back to win the second set 6-2 over Aidan Marchandini and Guillermo Barsa to force a tiebreaker. There, Marchandini and Barsa were able to come out on top, taking the set 10-3.
“At the end of the day, what I love about these two results is we battled,” said Brewer. “Both Thomas and the doubles team are relatively inexperienced match players so to show me they can play competitively is important.”
Baseball H
indsale loses 13-12HINSDALE — The Hinsdale baseball team fell 13-12 to Mascenic Regional High School in a heartbreaker on Wednesday.
The Pacers (5-7) held a 12-8 lead going into the top of the seventh inning. Then, the Mascenic offense broke the game open, scoring five runs in the top of the frame to take the lead.
After allowing one run in the top of the first, Hinsdale jumped out to a strong lead, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second inning. Mascenic (6-4) came right back though, scoring seven runs in the top of the third to regain the lead 8-7. Hinsdale tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and added two insurance runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Trace Tetreault, Noah Pangelinan, Aidan Davis and Brayden Eastman led the way for the Pacers offensively.
Pangelinan went two-for-five with four RBIs and a run scored. Tetreault went three-for-four with an RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. Davis went two-for-four with two RBIs, a walk and scored two runs, and Eastman went one-for-three with a walk, two RBIs and scored a run. Trey Corey and Mason Sauter each scored two runs on the day and John Winter and Connor Dixon both scored a run.
Eastmen was the starting pitcher, going two and one third, allowing eight runs on one hit with five walks and five strikeouts. Davis came on in relief and pitched four and two thirds innings allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out five.
Hinsdale will host Fall Mountain Regional High School on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Scores• The Brattleboro boys lacrosse (3-7) team lost 10-5 against Keene (1-0) on Thursday.
• The Brattleboro softball team (0-9) lost 17-2 to Hartford (5-2) on Thursday.
• The Bellows Falls baseball team (6-5) lost 5-1 to Rutland (4-6) on Thursday.
• The Brattleboro girls lacrosse team (2-6) lost 18-1 to Mount Anthony Union High School (8-1) on Thursday.
• Leland & Gray (4-3) softball lost to Proctor 13-9 Wednesday.