WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls student Trenton Rumrill was named a Southern Vermont League All-Star for the sport of wrestling.
The heavyweight, who competed with the Springfield team, missed nearly a month of the season with a broken wrist. He would place third at JV States and then fifth against the best in Vermont at the varsity level.
Earning Honorable Mention are: Springfield's Noah Markwell (106 pounds), Fair Haven's Lincoln Wilcox (120), Fair Haven's Trent Lee (126), Otter Valley's Caleb Whitney (138), Otter Valley's Chase Cram (145), Springfield's Tim Amsden (152), Otter Valley's Tucker Babcock (160), MAU's Ben Mclaughlin (170), Rutland's Tyler Terrien (182), Otter Valley's Simon Martin (195), Otter Valley's Sam Martin (220) and Burr and Burton's Dominic Decker (285).
All League
106 pounds: MAU's Logan Davis
113 pounds: MAU's Connor Bell
120 pounds: MAU's Alex Perez
126 pounds: Fair Haven's Trey Lee
132 pounds: MAU's Sam Blackman
138 pounds: MAU's Landon Davis
145 pounds: MAU's Kyle Hurley
152 pounds: MAU's Spencer Boucher
160 pounds: MAU's Shawn Gassawy
170 pounds: Burr and Burton's Liam Bradley
182 pounds: MAU's Aaron Johnson
195 pounds: Burr and Burton's JT Wright
220 pounds: MAU's Hayden Gaudette
285 pounds: Bellows Falls' Trenton Rumrill