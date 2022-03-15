Rumrill

Bellows Falls wrestler Trenton Rumrill earned SVL honors.

WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls student Trenton Rumrill was named a Southern Vermont League All-Star for the sport of wrestling.

The heavyweight, who competed with the Springfield team, missed nearly a month of the season with a broken wrist. He would place third at JV States and then fifth against the best in Vermont at the varsity level.

Earning Honorable Mention are: Springfield's Noah Markwell (106 pounds), Fair Haven's Lincoln Wilcox (120), Fair Haven's Trent Lee (126), Otter Valley's Caleb Whitney (138), Otter Valley's Chase Cram (145), Springfield's Tim Amsden (152), Otter Valley's Tucker Babcock (160), MAU's Ben Mclaughlin (170), Rutland's Tyler Terrien (182), Otter Valley's Simon Martin (195), Otter Valley's Sam Martin (220) and Burr and Burton's Dominic Decker (285).

All League

106 pounds: MAU's Logan Davis 

113 pounds: MAU's Connor Bell

120 pounds: MAU's Alex Perez

126 pounds: Fair Haven's Trey Lee

132 pounds: MAU's Sam Blackman

138 pounds: MAU's Landon Davis

145 pounds: MAU's Kyle Hurley

152 pounds: MAU's Spencer Boucher

160 pounds: MAU's Shawn Gassawy

170 pounds: Burr and Burton's Liam Bradley

182 pounds: MAU's Aaron Johnson

195 pounds: Burr and Burton's JT Wright

220 pounds: MAU's Hayden Gaudette

285 pounds: Bellows Falls' Trenton Rumrill

