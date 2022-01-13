BRATTLEBORO — “Wooooooo!”
Trenton Rumrill, whose favorite wrestler is Ric Flair, recently body slammed his competition to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors. He received 92 percent of the votes.
“He is only 220 pounds but is wrestling in the heavyweight division,” said Nina Kendall, whose son is a Bellows Falls student who competes for the Springfield team on the mat.
Rumrill was nominated after he pinned Middlebury’s Berkley McDerment and Lebanon’s Keegan Fredette in consecutive matches.
All about Trenton
1. Age?: 17.
2. Class?: Junior.
3. Something people should know about you?: That I never give up.
4. Favorite wrestler?: Ric Flair.
5. What’s your favorite wrestling move?: Japanese Whizzer.
6. What is it like in the heavyweight division?: It’s tough being one of the lightest kids.
7. Favorite movie?: Major Payne.
8. Favorite food?: Burgers.
9. Favorite class?: Tech/welding.
10. Career goal?: To be a metal fabricator.