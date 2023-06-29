STRATTON — The Fourth of July at Stratton Mountain will begin with what has become somewhat of a tradition at the resort.
The Running of the Bears 5K Fueled by CORE Bar will begin at the Stratton courtyard at 9 a.m. The route will take competitors from there to the Sun Bowl and back, ending the race in a perfect spot to move on to the next activity as part of the holiday weekend.
“It’s a very welcoming route … as far as staying off roads,” said Stratton Digital Marketing Manager Andrew Kimiecik. “Then you’re right in the village, so whether you want to go on a scenic lift ride after, you want to go get breakfast at Benedicts, or it’s time to go home, shower, and then come back, you’re centrally located in the resort.”
The race has been held for at least the last four years, according to Kimiecik. The race, and the distance, seemed to be the perfect fit for Stratton for several reasons.
Each year, Stratton begins the official start of its winter season around Thanksgiving. As part of the weekend, they have traditionally always held a 5K early in the morning, providing guests who are looking to start the day early with something to do before the lifts begin running. The approach has been extended to holidays throughout the summer, as the Fourth of July is a family-oriented event and a 5K is the perfect distance that appeals to multiple age groups, Kimiecik said.
“I would say that the people that come and run the 5Ks, it is a good section of repeat families and runners,” Kimiecik said. “I would say it’s kind of associated for our families that come up here for their holidays — for their long weekends. I would say a lot of them associate a 5K with that weekend and it’s one of the earliest events of the day.”
The Running of the Bears 5K is only part of the family-friendly offerings during the Fourth of July. Stratton has activities that appeal to all age groups with the climbing wall, mountain biking, hiking, free concerts and fireworks, Kimiecik said.
Not only is the distance of the race manageable for a wide array of people, but with the route being a loop, beginning and ending in the courtyard, it gives those who don’t necessarily want to participate a place to spend time and watch.
“Everyone meets in the courtyard. It’s actually a really fun morning vibe. People are kind of just hanging out, drinking coffee in the courtyard,” Kimiecik said. “It’s a loop around as well, which kind of plays into the family aspect. You can hang around in the courtyard while your two kids go to run the race and they’re going to loop right back where they started. There’s no picking them up on the other side of the mountain. There’s no driving down the access road or worrying that they’re on the shoulder of the road or anything. It’s a very friendly loop.”
Once the race is over, Kimiecik said there will be an awards ceremony in the courtyard. There are seven different age divisions split between male and female, and Stratton gift cards will be given to the participants who take first, second and third place in their age division. There will also be a prize awarded to the overall male winner and female winner.
As of Wednesday, 40 people had signed up to participate in The Running of the Bears 5K. Last year 95 people competed in the event, which Kimiecik said was about average for 5Ks that Stratton holds throughout the year.
Advance registration for The Running of the Bears 5K Fueled by CORE Bar will remain open until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The advance registration fee is $40 and the first 200 people to register will receive a free T-shirt. Those who are interested may also register in the courtyard the day of the race from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for $55.