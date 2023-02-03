BRATTLEBORO — Powered by a strong third quarter from senior guard Eli Pockette, the Rutland High School boys basketball team defeated Brattleboro 48–31 on Thursday night.
Rutland outscored Brattleboro 17-4 in the third quarter to take a healthy lead into the fourth.
“We talked about the first four minutes of the third quarter being really important,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “If we let them go on a 7, 8, 9-0 run then it’s a dog fight. We thought if we could get some separation that we could make it a little bit difficult for them. This is always obviously a tough place to play and (Brattleboro coach) Jason (Coplan) does a good job with his guys.”
Pockette scored seven of his team-high 12 points in the third quarter, with most of the damage coming in the final 1:30 of the frame.
Rutland (5-7) had outscored Brattleboro 10-4 in the quarter before Pockette began to turn it on. He started things off with a nice bounce pass to Jaiden Watson for an easy layup in the paint. A pull-up jumper by Pockette shortly after made it 41-24. Then, with the seconds winding down, Pockette hit a 3-pointer to give Rutland a 20-point lead heading into the fourth.
“He’s steady. Obviously he’s our go-to guy,” said Wood. “A lot of what we do kind of goes through him and of late he’s really played well and we’ve sort of found some ways to, I think, also spread the wealth around him, which has helped us be a little bit more balanced.”
Rutland had well-balanced scoring throughout the game. Braeden Elnicki scored five of his seven points in the second quarter. Eric Swain, Tyler Weatherhogg, and Watson scored six points each in the game.
Brattleboro (7-6) came out strong in the first quarter, taking a 13-11 lead behind the strong play of senior guard Cam Frost, who made three field goals for seven points. By the half, Rutland had rallied to take a 27-20 lead over the Colonels.
At halftime, Brattleboro Coach Coplan said he told the team to focus on one possession at a time and try to execute better on the offensive end of the floor.
“We just have to have consecutive possessions, both offensively and defensively. We were just a little out of sync more than usual on offense. The defense wasn’t bad. Rutland had a higher shooting percentage than we did,” said Coplan. “We didn’t execute our offense with what we normally do.”
Brattleboro’s Tate Chamberlin was steady throughout, connecting on five field goals for 11 points. The Colonels' Paul McGillion ended with nine points, going 5-for-6 from the free throw line with two field goals.
Brattleboro plays Springfield on Monday, at Springfield. Rutland hosts Burr and Burton on Thursday, Feb. 9.