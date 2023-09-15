BRATTLEBORO — The Saint Michael High School boys soccer team played to a draw in the season opener on Thursday night against Berkshire Art and Technology (BART) in River Valley Athletic League.
The Saints dominated possession of the ball for the majority of the game, according to former athletic director Karlie Borst.
The Saint Michael defense limited Bart to two shots on goal, both of which were saved by goalkeeper Isaac Doyle.
Hudson Buckley, Sam Buchanon, John Mazzer and Anthony Bills all put shots on goal for the Saints, but were rebuffed each time by the BART keeper Jason Sanchez-Perez.
A handball penalty on Bart set up a penalty kick for Buchanon, but the Bart goalie was once again able to keep the Saints off the board.
Saint Michael will travel to North Adams on Sept. 19 for a rematch against BART. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. The next home game for Saint Michael will be on Thursday, Sept. 21, against Pioneer Valley Performing Arts School. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be held at the Winston Prouty Center.