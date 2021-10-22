BRATTLEBORO — Jason Borst received a pass from Mason Barton, blew by several defenders and booted the ball into the back of the net with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Saint Michael High School soccer team a thrilling 1-0 victory over Hartsbrook Waldorf School from South Hadley, Mass., in Thursday’s season finale.
“Having lost several key players to graduation over the last few years, this year’s team consisted primarily of young, new players about half of which had never played soccer,” said Saint Michael coach Karlie Borst. Casey Christi recorded the shutout for the Saints, who had lost to Hartsbrook 6-0 in the first meeting.