ARLINGTON — The Sandri Oil men’s team of Hinsdale, N.H., won its second straight Southern Vermont Summer Soccer League Division 1 title by beating Bennington 2-1 in the 1992 finals.
Andy Levesque set up brother Ryan Levesque’s goal to put the Granite Staters ahead 1-0. Scott Legere later assisted on Ryan Levesque’s second tally to make it 2-0.
“Scott French played a great game in goal and our sweeper, Joe Grusek, really held the defense together,” said Hinsdale player/coach Erik Barnes, whose team finished with a 9-1 mark.
In the Division 2 championship game, Townshend defeated Hinsdale Magic 6-1. Stopper Aaron Conner was named the game’s MVP after shutting down Sean Finnell, who was Hinsdale’s top scoring threat.
Jaime Allembert had a hat-trick to lead the Plimpton’s Excavating squad. Steve Brown, Peter Boyle and Andy Morse also found the back of the net, while the only thing that got past keeper Andy Kennedy was an own goal.
The Townshend team wound up with an 8-2 record.