BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame (officially the BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame) will hold an induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 at a banquet at Post 5 American Legion at 6 p.m. on April 2, 2022.
The 2021 class is made up of David Lantz, the school’s 1970-1974 girls tennis team, Geoff (Jeff) Sather, Ben Gilbert, Art Freeman, Frank Taylor, Jason Dunklee, Drew Richards, Kari Greenbaum and Ann Wheelock.
Sather was one of the best athletes in the state of Vermont in each of three sports. Recruited by multiple Division I colleges in all three, he was the starting striker in the inaugural Lions Club Twin State (Vermont versus New Hampshire) soccer game and assisted on the game winning goal; was named a Prep-All-American in basketball; and won and defended his state championship in the high jump and set the Vermont state record in the high jump.
During his high school career, he set school records in the high jump, triple jump, high hurdles, and low hurdles. He broke the Southern District triple jump record as a freshman, and the Southern District high jump record as a sophomore. As a junior he won the high jump at the state meet with a new state record of 6-4, an event he won again as a senior, while placing second in the high hurdles and third in the triple jump.
In soccer, rotating between playing striker and center half, Sather recorded four hat tricks in a 12-game season on the way to setting the school scoring record of 18 goals, more than any previous Brattleboro team had scored. In basketball he scored 986 points in 2.5 seasons, and was named a Prep All-American. He was called by coach Art Freeman “The best basketball player to come out of BUHS in the past 20 or 30 years.”
At Middlebury College, Geoff was a four-year starter on the basketball team, a leading scorer and rebounder, a captain, and an All-New England Honorable mention. He also won the Vermont state collegiate high jump championship.
The committee will highlight the other members of the 2021 Class in future editions.