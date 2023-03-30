BRATTLEBORO —The Brattleboro Country Club Women’s Golf Association sponsors a scholarship program for golf camps using proceeds from redeemable bottles and cans collected at the club and in the homes of its members. In the first two years of the program, the association has provided three scholarships on a first come, first serve basis. The Brattleboro Country Club Women’s Golf Association is hoping to increase this amount as the program grows.
Golf is seen as a great way for kids to get outdoor exercise in a safe and fun environment. This summer BCC will offer three full and half-day junior golf camps. The first one will be held June 26-30. The second one will take place July 17-21 and the third will run Aug. 7-11.
The Brattleboro Country Club Women’s Golf Association is looking for girls and boys between the ages of six- to 16-years-old who might not be able to afford the camps.
To learn more about PGA Junior Golf Camps, go to https://brattleborocountryclub.com/golf-lessons/ or contact BCC golf pro Michael Zaranak at 802-257-7380. To learn why golf is good for kids, go to https://colonialgolftennis.com/blog/reasons-children-should-play-golf.
For more information about the Brattleboro Country Club Women’s Golf Association scholarships, contact Betsy Whittaker at: betsyw94@gmail.com.
People interested in helping can drop off redeemable bottles and cans at either of Brattleboro’s recycling centers. When doing so, tell the staff to credit the proceeds to the BCC Women’s Golf Association.