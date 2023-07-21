BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Country Club Women’s Golf Association sponsors a scholarship program for golf camps using proceeds from redeemable bottles and cans collected at the club and in the homes of its members. In the first two years of the program, the association has provided three scholarships on a first come, first serve basis. The association is hoping to increase this amount as the program grows. Golf is seen as a great way for kids to get outdoor exercise in a safe and fun environment. This summer BCC is offering three full and half-day junior golf camps. The first one was held June 26-30. The second week of the second camp will take place July 24-28 from 9 to 11 a.m. and the third will run Aug. 7-11.
Emma Godfrey, 12, from Northfield, Mass., practices putting during the Youth Golf Camp at the Brattleboro Country Club on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Mike Zaranek, director of golf at the Brattleboro Country Club, helps Logan Clark during a Youth Golf Camp on Friday, July 21, 2023. Logan Clark was one of the people chosen by the Brattleboro Women's Golf Association to be sponsored for this year's Youth Golf Camp.
Children participate in the Youth Golf Camp at the Brattleboro Country Club on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Jack Lynde, 11, of Spofford, N.H., works on chipping the ball during the Youth Golf Camp at the Brattleboro Country Club on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Children participate in the Youth Golf Camp at the Brattleboro Country Club on Friday, July 21, 2023.
The Brattleboro Country Club Women’s Golf Association is looking for girls and boys between the ages of six- to 16-years-old who might not be able to afford the camps.
For more information about the Brattleboro Country Club Women’s Golf Association scholarships, contact Betsy Whittaker at: betsyw94@gmail.com.
People interested in helping can drop off redeemable bottles and cans at either of Brattleboro’s recycling centers. When doing so, tell the staff to credit the proceeds to the BCC Women’s Golf Association.