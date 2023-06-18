OAKLAND, Calif. — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead single in the 12th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.
Cristian Pache began the inning on second base and scored on Schwarber’s first hit of the day, off Ken Waldichuk (1-5). Bryson Stott hit a tying single in the sixth and go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, only for the A’s to tie it in the bottom half.
Andrew Vasquez (2-0), Philadelphia’s seventh pitcher, struck out the final two A’s in the 10th then gave up Carlos Pérez’s tying double in the 11th. He earned the victory as the Phillies won their sixth in seven and 12th of their last 14 following a five-game losing streak.
Jeff Hoffman earned his second career save and first since 2020 with Colorado, finishing the 3-hour, 27-minute game.
Pérez broke up a scoreless game with a home run leading off the fifth inning once the Phillies turned to their bullpen. Pérez connected for his fourth homer on the fourth pitch he saw from Matt Strahm, who manager Rob Thomson called upon after Cristopher Sánchez struck out five over four scoreless innings in his second outing.
Lefty Sánchez, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start, didn’t allow a baserunner until Esteury Ruiz’s hit leading off the fourth.
ROYALS 10, ANGLES 9
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Samad Taylor hit a walk-off single in his MLB debut and Kansas City snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Aroldis Chapman (2-2) earned the win in relief. Chris Devenski (3-1) took the loss.
Los Angeles wasted a great start by Griffin Canning, who allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. The Angels were up 8-2 in the seventh inning before the Royals came back.
Brandon Drury hit two home runs and drove in three runs and Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 23rd home run to build the lead for Los Angeles.
Kansas City scored three runs in the seventh off Kolton Ingram, who was also making his major league debut. He allowed two hits and two walks in 1/3 inning. The Royals got three more off Jose Soriano in the eighth. Nick Pratto had an RBI single. Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two with a single.
Mike Mayers gave up six runs on seven hits in five-plus innings for Kansas City.
WHITE SOX 4, MARINERS 3, 11 INNINGS
SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Remillard’s base hit in the ninth inning scored the tying run, his RBI single with two outs in the 11th gave Chicago the lead, and the White Sox rallied to beat Seattle.
Andrew Benintendi singled off Seattle reliever Tayler Saucedo (2-1) with two outs in the 11th to put runners at the corners, his sixth time on base in the game. Remillard followed with a line drive into right-center that scored Elvis Andrus.
Jesse Scholtens pitched the bottom of the 11th for his first major league save.
Eloy Jiménez homered for the second time in three games, hitting his eighth of the season for Chicago. Luis Robert Jr. had a two-out RBI single in the fifth to pull the White Sox even at 2.
Seattle’s J.P. Crawford homered on Lucas Giolito’s first pitch and Teoscar Hernández extended his June tear with an RBI single, but the Mariners failed with a chance to win the game in the 10th inning. Pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh struck out and Eugenio Suárez grounded out against Aaron Bummer (2-1) with Julio Rodríguez standing at third as the potential winning run.
Seattle didn’t have a hit after Hernández’s single in the fifth.
CARDINALS 5, METS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning for his 198th win, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and St. Louis snapped a six-game losing streak.
Jordan Walker also went deep for the Cardinals (28-43), who began the day with the worst record in the National League. Brendan Donovan and pinch-hitter Dylan Carlson each had an RBI single as St. Louis won for only the fourth time in 17 games.
On a windy afternoon in Queens, Brandon Nimmo launched Wainwright’s first pitch for his ninth career leadoff homer and second in five days. Luis Guillorme had a two-run shot for the fourth-place Mets, who have dropped 10 of 13.
The 41-year-old Wainwright (3-1) tossed a season-high 6 1/3 innings. He needs two wins to become the fifth active pitcher with 200. Wainwright gave up three runs and struck out three in his longest outing since last Aug. 28.
Jordan Hicks, the Cardinals’ third reliever, struck out three in the ninth for his first save since June 13, 2019.
Kodai Senga (6-4) took the loss after giving up four runs and striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings.