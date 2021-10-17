BRATTLEBORO — It's just one more reason for Sadie Scott to do the Cabbage Patch move.
The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey player, whose team has celebrated 23 consecutive victories dating back to last season, received 153 votes and danced away with Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
She was nominated after tallying twice to help the BF stickers defeat Otter Valley 5-2.
Bellows Falls running backs Jed Lober and Harrison Gleim, Brattleboro midfielder Magnus von Krusenstiern, Bellows Falls soccer player Jenna Dolloph, BF quarterback Jonathan Terry, and Scott are now in the running for athlete of the fall season and a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
This week’s nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply make your poll selection on the reformer.com website by Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.
Ava Whitney
On her home course, the Brattleboro Union High School runner won a varsity girls cross-country race in a time of 23:18.
Luke Rizio
The Twin Valley varsity boys soccer player converted on a penalty kick during his team's loss to MSJ.
Maya Waryas
She threatened on 10 different occasions and scored the game-winning goal when the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team topped Hartford 2-1.