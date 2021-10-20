BRATTLEBORO — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team now has something in common with arguably the fastest dog in Hinsdale Greyhound Park history.
Twenty-four consecutive wins.
The undefeated Terriers pulled away on Wednesday afternoon, just as Chakotay Outlaw usually did in the stretch, and beat Brattleboro 7-0 on Sawyer Field.
"I thought we cut a little better, talked a little more, and our passing has gotten better," responded winning coach Bethany Coursen after being asked what she liked about her team's play.
Reigning Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week Sadie Scott led the way with a hat-trick. She scored from in close to break the ice three minutes in, put away a crossing pass midway through the second quarter, and added a rebound goal late in the contest.
"She's fast and she carries the ball well. She is aggressive in there," Coursen said of her playmaker.
Bellows Falls, which went 11-0 last season and is off to a 13-0 start in 2021, held a 30-1 advantage in shots on goal. Brattleboro's Brittney Wright made a dozen spectacular saves.
"Their goalie had an amazing game," noted Coursen.
There was nothing she could do about Maya Waryas' bullet inside the left post or Grace Bazin's well-placed penalty stroke. Grace Bazin later took care of a feed from Jules McDermid and Emma Bazin would score from the left wing.
Erika Favreau made a couple of quality runs for the Colonels, however Madi Haskell and Kayleigh Illingworth were there to blow those up. BF goalie Jaia Caron only touched the ball once — using her pads to block a shot by Brattleboro's Taylin Bauer.
The 125 fans along the far sideline were treated to the visiting team's offensive clinic. Waryas tested Wright seven different times, Grace Bazin did some impressive reverse-stick dribbling in order to get a shot off, and the ball moved nicely on a penalty corner — going from Scott to Grace Wilkinson to Ella Clark.
"We've been lucky to end the season with some tougher teams," stated Coursen, whose Terriers will try to cap off a perfect regular season with a victory over Burr and Burton on Saturday in Westminster.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Erin Cooke, Madison Fortier. Players — Brittney Wright, Morgan Higley, Larissa Willette, Taylin Bauer, Erika Favreau, Liliana Carignan, Mac Harrison, Sadie Mills, Emma Gragen, Lily Bingham, Rhiannon Rivard, Elina Young, Nicole Potter, Nellie Sterling, Leah Lane, Macie Golding, Marina Wilson, Logan Austin, Rachel White, Alex Gregory, Mallory Newton, Ava Cutler, Emily LaClair, Maren Sawyer.
Bellows Falls roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen, Mel LaRoss, Kim Wilkinson. Players — Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, Maya Waryas, Jaia Caron, Madi Haskell, Kayleigh Illingworth, Ari Wunderle, Ashlynn Boucher, Jules McDermid, Ella Clark, Mary Wallace, Ashlin Maxfield, Emma Hillock, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRoss, Erin Ross, Emma Bazin, Nola Sciacca.
