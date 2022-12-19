BRATTLEBORO — Six days before Christmas, Holley had reason to be jolly.
Sophomore forward Holley MacLellan had a hat-trick to power the Burlington/Colchester varsity girls ice hockey team to a 10-0 victory over Brattleboro on Monday at Memorial Park.
"They outmuscled us and outskated us," said first-year BUHS coach Anne Brewer.
The SeaLakers dominated for the entire 45 minutes, with a couple of 3-on-5 shorthanded goals in the second period being the highlights. Camryn Poulin scored the first of those on a breakaway. McLellan would then give the fans an instant replay 30 seconds later.
"I want us to score 1-on-5," a visiting player could be heard saying to her teammates while entering the locker room.
They never got the chance.
Burlington/Colchester unloaded 30 shots in the first two periods combined. Freshman netminder Lakota Offenburger was superb for the hosts, as she turned away a Hanna Coughlin slapshot, robbed Ava Dallamura on a rush, and gloved a couple of Georgia Wool blasts.
"She was always in the right position," BUHS assistant coach Erin Robinson said of Offenburger.
Defenders Bianca Flanagan, Norra Moody, Abigail Wheeler, Coughlin and Wool kept the pressure off of visiting goalie Olivia Dallamura, limiting the Colonels (0-2) to just a handful of attempts.
"They have good energy and a lot of heart. To their credit, they kept working hard out there despite the score," Brewer explained.
Willow Romo led the way, with a nice steal in the back and a couple of crafty attacks from her defensive position. Marina Wilson and Alexandra Gregory had the best chances for the hosts, but both were denied by the B/C goaltender.
The visitors scored three goals in the first and second periods, before putting up a four spot in the third.
"They have a lot of drive, they communicate well, and we have good leadership," Robinson said of the young Colonels.