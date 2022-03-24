Standings
Trash-O-Matic (41-19), Bowling Stones (35-25), Stayin' Alive (34-26), 844s (29-31), Slow Movers (29-31), The Anythings (28-32), A Rose/Tulips (26-34), Good Times (17-43)
Week 12 Results
High Team Game: The Anythings — 671
High Team Series: The Anythings — 1,963
High Handicap Game: The Anythings — 855
High Handicap Series: The Anythings — 2,515
High Games (Women): Carol Gloski 177 and 177 and 170, Josie Rigby 167
High Games (Men): Robert Rigby 196, Chuck Adams 192, Marty Adams 187, Gary Montgomery 187, Pete Cross 185
High Series (Women): Carol Gloski 524
High Series (Men): Warren Corriveau Sr. 654
High Handicap Game (Women): Pat Bentrup 226
High Handicap Game (Men): Warren Corriveau Sr. 235
High Handicap Series (Women): Carol Gloski 641
High Handicap Series (Men): Warren Corriveau Sr. 681
200 Games (Men): Chuck Adams 226 and 225, Warren Corriveau Sr. 225 and 216 and 213, Gary Montgomery 204
500 Series (Women): Carol Gloski 524
500 Series (Men): Gary Montgomery 543
600 Series (Men): Warren Corriveau Sr. 654, Chuck Adams 643