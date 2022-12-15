Standings
Keglers (49-31), Good Times (47-33), Strikers (42.5-37.5), Trash-O-Matic (41.5-38.5), Lucky 7 (36.5-43.5), Old Farts (36-44), Split Happens (35.5-44.5), Slow Movers (32-48)
Week 16 Results
High Team Game: Good Times – 681
High Team Series: Good Times – 1,961
High Team Handicap Game: Trash-O-Matic – 880
High Team Handicap Series: Trash-O-Matic – 2,483
Women's High Games: Carol Gloski 177, 172 and 169
Women's High Series: Carol Gloski 518
Women's High Handicap Game: Diane Cooke 231
Women's High Handicap Series: Carol Gloski 662
Men's High Games: Warren Corriveau Sr. 199 and 195, Duane Schillemat 194, Skip Shine 190, John Walker 186
Men's High Series: Robert Rigby 645
Men's High Handicap Game: Chuck Adams 259
Men's High Handicap Series: Duane Schillemat 684
200 Games: Chuck Adams 259 and 214, Robert Rigby 234 and 224, Warren Corriveau Sr. 222, Wayne Randall 212, Duane Schillemat 207
Women's 500 Series: Carol Gloski 518
Men's 500 Series: Duane Schillemat 564, Marty Adams 503
Men's 600 Series: Robert Rigby 645, Chuck Adams 625, Warren Corriveau Sr. 618