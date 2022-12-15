Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Standings

Keglers (49-31), Good Times (47-33), Strikers (42.5-37.5), Trash-O-Matic (41.5-38.5), Lucky 7 (36.5-43.5), Old Farts (36-44), Split Happens (35.5-44.5), Slow Movers (32-48)

Week 16 Results

High Team Game: Good Times – 681

High Team Series: Good Times – 1,961

High Team Handicap Game: Trash-O-Matic – 880

High Team Handicap Series: Trash-O-Matic – 2,483

Women's High Games: Carol Gloski 177, 172 and 169

Women's High Series: Carol Gloski 518

Women's High Handicap Game: Diane Cooke 231

Women's High Handicap Series: Carol Gloski 662

Men's High Games: Warren Corriveau Sr. 199 and 195, Duane Schillemat 194, Skip Shine 190, John Walker 186

Men's High Series: Robert Rigby 645

Men's High Handicap Game: Chuck Adams 259

Men's High Handicap Series: Duane Schillemat 684

200 Games: Chuck Adams 259 and 214, Robert Rigby 234 and 224, Warren Corriveau Sr. 222, Wayne Randall 212, Duane Schillemat 207

Women's 500 Series: Carol Gloski 518

Men's 500 Series: Duane Schillemat 564, Marty Adams 503

Men's 600 Series: Robert Rigby 645, Chuck Adams 625, Warren Corriveau Sr. 618