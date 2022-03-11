Standings
Trash-O-Matic (36-14), Bowling Stones (30-20), Stayin' Alive (28-22), 844s (26-24), The Anythings (23-27), Slow Movers (22-28), A Rose/Tulips (22-28), Good Times (12-38)
Week 10 Results
High Team Game: The Anythings — 675
High Team Series: Stayin' Alive — 1,945
High Handicap Game: Stayin' Alive — 879
High Handicap Series: Stayin' Alive — 2,575
High Games (Women): Josie Rigby 187 and 182, Nancy Dalzell 184
High Games (Men): Marty Adams 199 and 192, Jerry Dunham 187, Warren Corriveau Sr. 180
High Series (Women): Josie Rigby 536
High Series (Men): Chuck Adams 700
High Handicap Game (Women): Jeanne Czuy 252
High Handicap Game (Men): Gary Montgomery 255
High Handicap Series (Women): Josie Rigby 665
High Handicap Series (Men): Chuck Adams 700
200 Games: Chuck Adams 245 and 234 and 221, Gary Montgomery 235 and 206, Warren Corriveau Sr. 200
500 Series (Women): Josie Rigby 536
500 Series (Men): Gary Montgomery 586, Marty Adams 550, Warren Corriveau Sr. 541, Jerry Dunham 534
700 Series: Chuck Adams 700