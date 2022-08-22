Standings
Angus & Co. (39-21), Good Times (38-22), Strikers (31-29), Keglers (31-29), Number 1s (30-30), Stayin' Alive (25-35), Trash-O-Matic (24-36), Anythings (22-38)
Week 12 Results
High Team Game: Strikers — 653
High Team Series: Good Times — 1,828
High Team Handicap Game: Good Times — 838
High Team Handicap Series: Trash-O-Matic — 2,447
Women's High Games: Pamela Greenblott 181 and 175, Debbie Kolpa 171, Josie Rigby 171, Shirley Aiken 170
Women's High Series: Pamela Greenblott 494
Women's High Handicap Game: Pamela Greenblott 240
Women's High Handicap Series: Pamela Greenblott 671
Men's High Games: Chuck Adams 195, Warren Corriveau Sr. 191
Men's High Series: Chuck Adams 634
Men's High Handicap Game: Alex Theilen 248
Men's High Handicap Series: Gary Montgomery 644
200 Games: Chuck Adams 224 and 215, Warren Corriveau Sr. 209, Robert Rigby 209 and 205
500 Series: Warren Corriveau Sr. 584, Robert Rigby 555, Gary Montgomery 527
600 Series: Chuck Adams 634