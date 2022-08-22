Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Standings

Angus & Co. (39-21), Good Times (38-22), Strikers (31-29), Keglers (31-29), Number 1s (30-30), Stayin' Alive (25-35), Trash-O-Matic (24-36), Anythings (22-38)

Week 12 Results

High Team Game: Strikers — 653

High Team Series: Good Times — 1,828

High Team Handicap Game: Good Times — 838

High Team Handicap Series: Trash-O-Matic — 2,447

Women's High Games: Pamela Greenblott 181 and 175, Debbie Kolpa 171, Josie Rigby 171, Shirley Aiken 170

Women's High Series: Pamela Greenblott 494

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Women's High Handicap Game: Pamela Greenblott 240

Women's High Handicap Series: Pamela Greenblott 671

Men's High Games: Chuck Adams 195, Warren Corriveau Sr. 191

Men's High Series: Chuck Adams 634

Men's High Handicap Game: Alex Theilen 248

Men's High Handicap Series: Gary Montgomery 644

200 Games: Chuck Adams 224 and 215, Warren Corriveau Sr. 209, Robert Rigby 209 and 205

500 Series: Warren Corriveau Sr. 584, Robert Rigby 555, Gary Montgomery 527

600 Series: Chuck Adams 634