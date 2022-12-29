Standings
Good Times (55-35), Keglers (54-36), Trash-O-Matic (47.5-42.5), Strikers (44.5-45.5), Lucky 7 (44.5-45.5), Old Farts (41-49), Split Happens (40.5-49.5), Slow Movers (33-57)
Week 18 Results
High Team Game: Good Times – 662
High Team Series: Good Times – 1,903
High Team Handicap Game: Slow Movers – 863
High Team Handicap Series: Lucky 7 – 2,501
Women's High Games: Shirley Aiken 182, Nancy Dalzell 178, Diane Cooke 171
Women's High Series: Shirley Aiken 468
Women's High Handicap Game: Diane Cooke 244
Women's High Handicap Series: Diane Cooke 675
Men's High Games: Marty Adams 198 and 194, Pete Cross 197, Gary Montgomery 193, Chuck Adams 191, Warren Corriveau Sr. 191
Men's High Series: Chuck Adams 622
Men's High Handicap Game: Pete Cross 256
Men's High Handicap Series: Marty Adams 669
200 Games: Chuck Adams 226 and 205, Warren Corriveau Sr. 223, John Walker 205 and 202
500 Series: John Walker 592, Marty Adams 567, Gary Montgomery 538
600 Series: Chuck Adams 622, Warren Corriveau Sr. 603