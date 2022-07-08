Standings
Angus & Co. (24-6), Good Times (24-6), Keglers (16-14), Number 1s (14-16), Anythings (13-17), Strikers (13-17), Trash-O-Matic (8-21), Stayin' Alive (7-23)
Week 6 Results
High Team Game: Good Times — 655
High Team Series: Good Times — 1,971
High Team Handicap Game: Trash-O-Matic — 851
High Team Handicap Series: Good Times — 2,541
Women's High Games: Carol Gloski 192, Nancy Dalzell 187 and 175, Pamela Greenblott 179 and 166, Sally Perry 167
Women's High Series: Nancy Dalzell 506
Women's High Handicap Game: Pamela Greenblott 241
Womens High Handicap Series: Pamela Greenblott 677
Men's High Games: Warren Corriveau Sr. 199 and 192, Chuck Adams 193, Marty Adams 192 and 182, Bob Uccello 185
Men's High Series: Chuck Adams 621
Men's High Handicap Game: Jerry Dunham 255
Men's High Handicap Series: Fred Bump 662
200 Games: Chuck Adams 223 and 205, Jerry Dunham 223, Warren Corriveau Sr. 200
Women's 500 Series: Nancy Dalzell 506
Men's 500 Series: Warren Corriveau Sr. 591, Jerry Dunham 553, Marty Adams 532
Men's 600 Series: Chuck Adams 621