Standings
Keglers 4 (39-16), Good Times (30-25), Split Happens (29.5-25.5), Trash-O-Matic (26.5-28.5), Strikers (26-29), Lucky 7 (26-29), Old Farts (22-33), Slow Movers (21-34)
Week 11 Results
High Team Game: Good Times – 677
High Team Series: Good Times – 1,964
High Team Handicap Game: Keglers 4 – 883
High Team Handicap Series: Old Farts – 2,534
Women's High Games: Shirley Aiken 177 and 171, Josie Rigby 177
Women's High Series: Shirley Aiken 489
Women's High Handicap Game: Pat Bentrup 258
Women's High Handicap Series: Pat Bentrup 642
Men's High Games: Eric Brown 195, Warren Corriveau Sr. 194, Gary Montgomery 191
Men's High Series: Chuck Adams 608
Men's High Handicap Game: Stan Kolpa 266
Men's High Handicap Series: Eric Brown 676
Women's 200 Games: Pat Bentrup 201
Men's 200 Games: Chuck Adams 225 and 208, Warren Corriveau Sr. 221, Robert Rigby 216 and 208, Stan Kolpa 209
500 Series: Warren Corriveau Sr. 598, Robert Rigby 571, Gary Montgomery 523, Duane Schillemat 516, Marty Adams 515
600 Series: Chuck Adams 608