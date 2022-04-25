BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Senior Center is currently offering senior tennis on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. for anyone 55 and older.
This program is held at the Living Memorial Park Fred H. Harris Tennis Courts. This is a freelance program with no instruction, no officials, and no participation fee. Participants must have their own equipment. All abilities are welcome.
If there are special needs required for this program or more information is requested, call program leader Ruth Lane at 802-254-6772, call Sarah Clark at the Brattleboro Senior Center at 802-257-7570, or email Clark at sclark@brattleboro.org. To see a complete listing and description of the Senior Center’s events, go to www.brattleboro.org.