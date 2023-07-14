BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering baseball camp this summer at Living Memorial Park on the lower softball/baseball field.
Session two of baseball camp is for 10- to 12-year-olds and will run July 17-21, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The fee is $130 for Brattleboro residents and $145 for non-residents.
Participants will be trained in the fundamentals of baseball. Each camper will receive personal attention to help improve their skills through the use of proper playing habits. Experienced coaches will use their knowledge to help players take the next step in their baseball development. All participants must come with a glove, cleats/sneakers and a bat if they own one.
A minimum of 10 participants is required and a max of 24 will be accepted.
Those interested may register in person at the Gibson-Aiken Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4:30 p.m. Registration can also be completed online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” Those who have special needs should notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon or 1 to 5 p.m.