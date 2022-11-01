BRATTLEBORO — Once Rin Woodcock realized that he had earned Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors, it was as if he had stepped out of a limo and walked along the red carpet.
He had his acceptance speech ready to go.
“I’d like to give a big thank you to everyone who voted for me,” said the Brattleboro Union High School student, who added that his sister inspires him to never give up and that he has met many of the best people through the sport of cross-country running.
Woodcock, who was nominated after placing 34th overall in a time of 19:43 to lead the BUHS boys at the Connecticut Valley Conference meet, received 226 votes to earn the weekly honor.
All About Rin
1. Age? 17
2. Other interests? Reading, playing Dungeons & Dragons with friends
3. Favorite meal? Cold Tapioca pudding with raspberries
4. A best cross-country memory? Running up to the quarry pond at Fort Dummer with a large watermelon as a freshman
5. Favorite movie? Lord of the Rings
6. A bucket list item? To go skydiving
7. What do you think about during races? I just try to focus on my breathing and putting one foot in front of the other
8. Favorite class? Algebra 1
9. Career goal? I’m looking at potentially doing something in the Health Sciences field
10. Who do you look up to? My sister, Jessie