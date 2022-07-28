CASTLETON — Vermont and New Hampshire will square off in the 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl football game on Aug. 6 at noon at David Wolk Stadium.
Players from both states are scheduled to arrive on Sunday for double sessions. Area participants are Patrick Barbour, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier, Jonathan Terry, Tyler McNary and Aaron Petrie.
Bellows Falls racked up 511 rushing yards when beating MAU for the Division 2 title last fall. Barbour helped open several gaping holes, while Lober, Monier and Terry ran wild.
Petrie and McNary will represent Brattleboro in the classic. Petrie had 10 catches for 115 yards during a regular season game against Lyndon, and McNary was part of the Colonels’ defense that shut out North Country in a 34-0 rout.
On Tuesday, Castleton will host Media Day for coach and player interviews. Shrine Hospital patients from around the region will also be on hand, introducing the two teams to the true meaning of the event.
Advanced ticket sales are available online through Eventbrite, at $15 for adults and $10 for ages 6-17, until Aug. 5. Ticket prices on game day will be $20 for adults and $15 for ages 6-17.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game is sponsored by the Cairo Shriners of Rutland and Mt. Sinai Shriners of Montpelier. This game is played as a fundraiser for three area Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Internet live streaming coverage of the game will again be available by Northeast Sports Network. The NSN website address is www.nsnsports.net.
Vermont’s players: Bellows Falls — Patrick Barbour, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier, Jonathan Terry. Brattleboro — Tyler McNary, Aaron Petrie. BFA-Fairfax — Ryan Goodman. Burlington — Amari Fraser. Burr and Burton — Warren McIntyre IV. Champlain Valley Union — Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll. Essex — Sebastian Coppola, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis, Walker Root, Ben Serrantonio. Hartford — Harrison Gaudet, Devon Sinclair. Lyndon — Trevor Lussier, Victor Harfot Richardy. Milton — Colin Mathis. Mount Abe — Ryan Stoddard. MAU — Hayden Gaudette. Mount Mansfield — Gabriel Baron. Otter Valley — Dylan Stevens-Clark. Rice — Maxime Makuza. Rutland — Jack Coughlin, Slade Postemski. Spaulding — Colton Perkins. Saint Johnsbury — Sam Begin, Jacob Silver. U-32 Raiders — John “Henry” Beling, Charles Haynes. Windsor — Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld, Benjamin Gilbert. Woodstock — Corey White.