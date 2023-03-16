BELLOWS FALLS — Central Elementary School will be hosting its sixth annual Rockin’Ham 5K on Saturday, April 1. The 5K will begin and end at Central School located at 50 School Street Extension.
Runners may register online at: https://www.active.com/bellows-falls-vt/running/distance-running/rockingham-5k-2023
Paper registrations may be picked up at Central School or downloaded from the CES website, https://ces.wnesu.org/
Same-day registration will begin at 9 a.m. on April 1, and the race start time is 10:30 a.m.
The race logo was designed by local artist Erin Shaw of Spot On Screen Printing and features a guitar-playing pig (the “rocking ham”) being chased by a chicken (from the Thunder Chickens running club at North Walpole School in North Walpole, N.H.).
“It’s our sixth year, but we are especially excited this year because it is our first 5K since the COVID pandemic hit. We are so excited to bring back this established tradition at Central School,” race co-coordinator Kerry Pickering said. “We hope to have a beautiful day on April 1, but we’ll be excited for the 5K, rain or shine. This is a super fun, family-friendly event, and if you haven’t come to a previous Rockin’Ham 5K, this is the year to do it.”
A raffle drawing will also be held on the same date with dozens of prizes to be given away. Raffle tickets may be purchased from any Central School student or by contacting the school at 802-463-4346.
The school is still seeking sponsors, and raffle prize donations continue to be accepted as well. Anyone who wishes to provide a monetary sponsorship or donate a raffle prize should contact Central School at 802-463-4346. All proceeds from the race benefit the Central School and are used for programs, equipment, field trips, and residencies for Central School students.
Local sponsors for the race include:
Platinum Donors ($400 or more of monetary or in-kind contributions): J&H Hardware, Faith’s Ford and Toyota, JP Trucking, Hodgkins & Sons, C&S Wholesale Grocers, UNFI, Savings Bank of Walpole, Green Mountain Traffic Control, Best Septic, and Allen Bros Farm Stand.
Gold Donors ($300 contribution): Applied Bolting, Lisai’s Market, and Village Square Booksellers.
Silver Donors ($200 contribution): Fenton & Hennessey, Silver Forest of Vermont, Pete’s Stand, Westminster Fit Body Boot Camp, D&R & Sons Auto Repair, Abenaque Car Wash, Sanel NAPA Auto Parts, 802 Credit Union, Vermont Country Store, Greater Falls Insurance, Edward Jones, The Grafton Inn, Elks BPOE #1619, and Haskell & Hynes Images.
Bronze Donors($100 contribution): Cota & Cota, Salmon & Nostrand Law Office, Hungry Diner, John T’s Appliance Repair, Lawrence & Lober Electricians, Morning Star Perennials, The Threaded Trunk, China Garden, Joy Wah, HB Energy, Marquise & Morano, Pickering Educational Services, Pizza Palace, Rock & Hammer, Harold & Patty Bushway, and Paul & Terry Obuchowski.