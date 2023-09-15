BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for session one and session two for Skating “FUN”damentals.
Session one dates will be held on Oct. 24; Nov. 7, 14, and 28; Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Session to dates are scheduled for Jan. 9, 16, 23, and 30; Feb. 6, 13 and 27.
Classes will take place on Tuesdays and run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility. This program is for anyone five-years-old and above.
The fee is $126 for Brattleboro residents and $141 for non-Brattleboro residents. Skate rentals are not included in the fee.
Registration is currently open. People may register in person Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Gibson-Aiken Center. Registration can also be done online by visiting https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information and more please visit the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks website at www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. If there are special needs required for this program, please let the Recreation and Parks Department know five days in advance. The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1-5 p.m.