BRATTLEBORO — The Harris Hill Ski Jump’s 100th anniversary event is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 19-20.
Each day, the gates will open at 10 a.m., the opening ceremonies will take place at 11:30 a.m., and the competition will start at 12:15 p.m. The Pepsi Challenge and US Cup will be held on Feb. 19 while the Fred Harris Memorial Tournament will be the Feb. 20 feature.
Slovenia’s Blaz Pavlic was the Fred Harris Memorial champion in 2017, 2019 and 2020 — with a record jump of 341 feet in 2017. The last American to prevail was Chris Lamb in 2013.
Tickets can be purchased online at harrishillskijump.com. The prices are: $20 for adults and $15 for ages 6-12.