PUTNEY — The Putney Ski Club will host a ski, skate sale at The Grammar School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Friday, you can drop off gear and clothing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Grammar School, or from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Putney Central School near the playground. Equipment should be clearly marked with a label that states your name and price (painters tape and pens will be provided) and indicate if you will donate your items (such that 100 percent of sale price is a donation) or sell on consignment (20-plus percent consignment donation).
The sale traditionally focuses more on Nordic equipment, and will accept the following in good condition: skates, snow boots, ski boots (Nordic and Alpine), skis (Nordic and Alpine), poles (Nordic and Alpine), snow boards, snow board boots, soft goods - hats, gloves, sweaters, jackets, and snow pants.
Any unsold goods can be picked up on Saturday at 1 p.m., while the rest will be dropped at Experienced Goods for donation.
Contact Sam Quintal at sam.quintal@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to arrange an alternate drop-off time.