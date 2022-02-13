BRATTLEBORO — A Nordic race winner, a hockey player who recently reached a milestone, and three basketball standouts were nominated for the Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m.
This week's five nominees are shown below.
Luke Rizio won the varsity boys Nordic skiing race at Wild Wings in Peru. The Twin Valley student was clocked in 14:22.
Will Taggard had a hat-trick and one assist in Brattleboro's 4-3 ice hockey victory over Saint Johnsbury. The senior forward also reached the 100-point milestone for his career.
Brooke Pagach scored 14 points, including several beautiful finishes on the break, when the defending state champion Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team topped Holy Family 57-38.
Raena Sanderson blocked a couple of shots, made a 3, and also scored in the paint to help the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team hold on for a 41-29 win over Green Mountain during the annual Hoops for Hope game in Townshend.
Jackson Goodell made some clutch free throws and finished with 13 points to lead the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team to a 56-52 victory over White River Valley.