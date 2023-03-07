STRATTON — For snow sports enthusiasts, there is a new race series being held at Stratton Mountain.
The SkiMo Race Series, short for Ski Mountaineering, involves both the uphill and downhill portions of both skiing and snowboarding, according to Stratton’s website.
The concept for the races began to form in the back of Stratton Events Manager Brittni Coe Petry’s mind about five years ago. She had grown up skinning, the act of skiing up hill or on a level surface, on the west coast. She began going out after hours at Stratton with some co-workers and eventually they began talking about trying to create a rec league for it.
In order to make that happen, Petry knew having rentals available would be important.
“This is my seventh season at Stratton and it was probably the second year that I kind of was getting more and more into skinning and then I would say probably two years (later) the idea really came into fruition,” Petry said. “Three years ago we thought about getting the rentals. Last year we were able to secure the rentals with some of the supply and demand after COVID. Then finally this year the rentals arrived. We got a whole Rossi (Rossignol) set up and we were like ‘Ok. We can now do the SkiMo Series. Let’s give it a try.’”
The event takes place after hours, after the lifts have stopped running. In order to participate, skiers need an uphill travel pass. The course brings participants midway up the mountain to a transition point where they replace the bindings on their boots before skiing back down. The participants are timed with prizes being awarded to different skiers and riders.
The recipients of the prizes awarded is changed every week, Petry said. The first week prizes were awarded for first, second, and last place.
The event has gotten sponsorships from several companies. There are over $12,000 worth of prizes that are being given away over the four week span. North Face contributed $2,500 in backpacks and another $1,500 in gift cards as prizes. Stratton Village contributed $3,000 in prizes and donations. Dakine has contributed $1,200 worth of mountaineering backpacks and hats, and Rossignol has contributed over $5,000 in equipment that has included poles, two full sets, skins, and bindings. They also provided Stratton with additional touring poles to give out during each week of the competition, Petry said.
While there are significant prizes at stake for some of the skiers and riders, anyone who participates in the event receives a t-shirt and an apres drink ticket.
The first event was held on Feb. 23, which coincided with Presidents Week. Due in part to the holiday, Petry said they saw a good turnout for the first event with a total of 32 people participating, which included seven employees. Twenty-one people signed up for the second part of the series on March 2, but due to some bad weather, only 10 people attended. Petry said the majority of the people who had scheduled to participate in that event had signed up for season, but opted not to attend due to the conditions.
Though last week may have seen a dip in the number of participants, Director of Skier Services, Devon Cavagnino, said she expects the numbers for the remaining two weeks of the SkiMo Race Series to increase.
“I think we’ll start to continue to get more traction from here on out,” Cavagnino said. “I expect to see more people, especially with the warmer temps that March often brings, and being a little bit later in the day, we’ll continue to see more people joining us for the next two weeks.”
As of Monday, 22 people were registered for Thursday’s event. The final event of the year on March 16 is expected to have the highest turnout. As of Monday, Petry said that 36 people had already registered for the event.
“It looks like our last week, which is the week we are raffling off full skinning setups given to us by Rossi, is going to also be our largest week,” said Petry. “So, we’re giving those away our last week and we have a bunch of participants already registered for that week.”
Both Petry and Cavagnino said they believe the league has tremendous appeal to people for a variety of reasons.
“I do think that it becomes an event that anybody can partake in and that it becomes a community event,” said Petry. “There is a growing number of people that are doing this and now they have a place to come together and meet other people that are doing it.”
Cavagnino also felt the social element of the series was a draw for people, but there are others as well.
“It’s an opportunity to get a good quick workout in, but it’s also very social. It’s fun,” Cavagnino said. “It’s certainly a competition, but everyone’s just in it to enjoy themselves and probably have a beverage after the fact as well. So, it’s just a good opportunity to get yourself moving mid week and to connect with those of like minds. It’s just fun.”
The start time for the races are 3:30 p.m. in the main base area. It is $30 per race to register or $99 for the full season.