VERNON — In the summer of 1986, John Stetzel and Peg Taylor directed Skippers-86 — a rope skipping day camp for grades 2 and up.

“I couldn’t jump very good at all, but now I can do the grapevine,” said Wendy Veneema, then a seventh-grader of East Dummerston.

Other campers were from Vernon, Brattleboro, and Greenfield, Mass.

“This has been a whole lot better than just sitting around doing nothing,” Tracy Skrzyniarz, a Vernon fifth-grader, stated.

The program was held in the Vernon School’s gymnasium and lasted for one week.

“The most important thing to me has been making new friends,” said Vernon seventh-grader John Herron.

Oak Grove student Anna Latronica added to her repertoire.

“I could do quite a few tricks when I came, but I’ve learned new ones,” she mentioned.