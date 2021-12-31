VERNON — In the summer of 1986, John Stetzel and Peg Taylor directed Skippers-86 — a rope skipping day camp for grades 2 and up.
“I couldn’t jump very good at all, but now I can do the grapevine,” said Wendy Veneema, then a seventh-grader of East Dummerston.
Other campers were from Vernon, Brattleboro, and Greenfield, Mass.
“This has been a whole lot better than just sitting around doing nothing,” Tracy Skrzyniarz, a Vernon fifth-grader, stated.
The program was held in the Vernon School’s gymnasium and lasted for one week.
“The most important thing to me has been making new friends,” said Vernon seventh-grader John Herron.
Oak Grove student Anna Latronica added to her repertoire.
“I could do quite a few tricks when I came, but I’ve learned new ones,” she mentioned.