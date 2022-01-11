BRATTLEBORO — The best place to be on a freezing cold Tuesday evening was as close to Lily Briggs as possible.
The sophomore guard was on fire.
Briggs made three shots from downtown and finished with a game-high 17 points to fuel the Fair Haven varsity girls basketball team to a 37-29 victory over Brattleboro.
"She's pretty good," said BUHS coach Chris Worden as brave fans exited the gym with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees.
With the teams deadlocked at 6-6, Briggs made two free throws, scored in transition and also hit a trifecta to help the Slaters open up an 18-8 advantage in the third quarter. The Colonels would never get closer than within eight points the rest of the way.
"They are a well-disciplined team. They know when to shoot, when to pass and when to screen," Worden said of the opposition.
Buckets down low by Mallory Newton and Diamond Bedward kept the hosts within striking distance. Chloe Givens swished four free throws and Kaitlyn Pattison scored on an aggressive drive from the left wing.
"Chloe is sort of the pillar of our offense. She does a lot of things well," noted the BUHS coach. "Kaitlyn is fast, smart, and plays good defense with her feet."
Briggs kept hurting her foes — drilling a couple of shots from beyond the arc and also converting off of a steal.
Aside from a nice take by Brenna Beebe, point guard Kiki McNary did all of the damage for Brattleboro down the stretch. The senior received a pass from Pattison and went right to the hole for two, later sank a couple of freebies, and scored off of a steal just before the final buzzer.
"I thought we did some good things," said Worden. "We got off to a decent start."
Beebe contributed with a putback, Givens made a pair of free throws, and Emily Worden knocked down a mid-range jumper as the purple and white played Fair Haven to a 6-6 tie over the first nine minutes of action. Katelyn Longe chipped in with a hustle save and two steals in that span.
Briggs played solid defense in the first half, keeping McNary out of the lane and off the scoresheet. At the other end, Givens used her length to her advantage — getting up in the face of forwards and putting her arms straight up in order to make life difficult.
The 2-7 Colonels will face Woodstock on Thursday.
Fair Haven scoring: Lily Briggs 17 points, Brittney Love 8 points, Ashley Carvey 4 points, Alexis Murray 3 points, Kate Hadwen 3 points, Isabelle Cole 1 point, Alana Williams 1 point.