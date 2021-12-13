CASTLETON — The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Board of Governors is pleased to introduce Craig Sleeman as their 2022 Vermont head coach. Sleeman will lead his football team of 38 of Vermont’s best senior players into the 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game, which will be played on Spartan Field at Castleton University on Aug. 6.
He began his coaching career in 1981 with the Burlington Youth League. He moved to Rockland, Maine in 1989 as assistant coach, then back to Vermont in 1996 as assistant coach in Milton, where he was fortunate enough to be part of the 1997 championship team.
In 2014 he was the assistant coach at Champlain Valley Union, and in 2015 became the head coach at BFA-Fairfax. Four years ago, Fairfax became the BFA-Fairfax/LU cooperative team.
“I take great pride in allowing students who wouldn’t normally be able to play high school football to join the team,” said Sleeman. “In 2019 and 2021 we were state runners-up in Division 3 and won the Northern Vermont Sportsmanship trophy. I am fortunate to have been an assistant coach in the 2014 and 2019 Shrine games.”
He was also recently a head coach in the North-South All Star Game.
Sleeman has been married for 23 years. The couple has two daughters, Kathryn and Morgan, who enjoy and support his coaching addiction. Sleeman’s brother, Joe, played in the 1982 Shrine game and he said that “opened my eyes to the wonderful help that the Shrine hospital provides to many children and families.”
“It’s a meaningful honor to be selected as head coach of the 2022 Vermont Shrine team, and I am looking forward to working with, and coaching, the best Vermont has to offer,” Sleeman stated.
The game contributes to three hospitals in our region: Shriners’ Hospitals for Children in Springfield, Mass. and Montreal Quebec in Canada, treating orthopedic conditions, and our world-renowned burns hospital in Boston. All services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay.