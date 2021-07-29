BRATTLEBORO — On her recent 46th birthday, Jennifer Smith decided to challenge herself with a 4.6-mile run.
It was just what the Brattleboro resident needed.
“Running is like therapy and makes me feel like a better, happier person,” said Smith. “Running is a mental game, where your mind will tell you to stop long before your body does.”
She started jogging three years ago by accident — when taking her new dog out for a morning walk, she could tell the Husky/Coonhound wanted to go faster. They have been teaming up for two-mile runs each day ever since.
“I call him my motivator,” said Smith, who also enjoys canoeing, hiking, camping and snowshoeing with her husband and children. “It does not matter how tired I may feel, if I do not feel well, if it is raining, snowing or minus 12 degrees, Wilkes needs his exercise and we need our morning run together.”
The mother of two has competed in all seven of the Red Clover Rovers’ Fun Runs on Upper Dummerston Road this year. She has an amazing 10 victories and three runner-up finishes in her 13 races, with her fastest times being a 7:36 mile, 14:40 for two miles, and 21:33 for three miles.
“I would have to say the three-mile race is my favorite distance of the four offered,” explained Smith, who has yet to do the 2.4-mile trail run because she is nervous she might miss a turn and get lost in the woods.
Her best Fun Run memory yet took place this year. She enjoyed taking off from the starting line with her son and daughter at her sides.
“That was a proud moment for me,” said the Burton Touch Free Car Wash employee, referring to sharing something with her two kids that she loves and is passionate about.
She participated in the virtual Bill Powers Memorial Firecracker 4-Miler each of the last two years, but is ready to do some in-person road races in the near future. The Maple 5k, Bacon and Brew 5k, Jerry Gagliardi Memorial Turkey Trot, and Jingle Bell Jog are all on her bucket list.
“I always eat cantaloupe before every race,” Smith responded after being asked if she’s superstitious. “I also wear a red, beaded bracelet, which is my birthstone color and has a Superman charm symbol on it. It reminds me that I am strong and that I can do super things if I just keep pushing through it.”
You may have seen the birthday girl on July 29 with her cape on, flying for 4.6 miles along Western Avenue, Orchard Street and Meadowbrook Road.