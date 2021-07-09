VERNON — Donna Smyth recently made a change, going from gym shorts to leggings.
After 32 years of teaching physical education at Keene State College, the Vernon resident retired in the spring and started up a new business called Wildfire Yoga & Fitness, LLC.
"I am looking forward to working with more clients, providing personal training, and teaching yoga. I teach remotely via Zoom, as well as have a portable yoga studio. I also work with clients helping them pursue their performance and fitness goals," said Smyth.
She is also hoping to be able to spend more time with family and friends now.
"I will also enjoy more cooking adventures, and simplifying my home life by getting rid of clutter," explained Smyth, who is known to go on really long runs with her pals, swim laps in area pools, and even do some hiking with her husband.
The 1977 Holyoke High School graduate attended both UMASS-Amherst and Smith College. She began teaching at KSC in 1988 as an instructor of physical education.
"My original plan was to teach PE to students in grades K-12, and coach swimming, gymnastics, and track and field. When I graduated from college, there were very few teaching jobs in PE," Smyth noted.
Her weekdays during the school year started with a 5 a.m. run and usually included some strength training in the afternoon. She taught classes such as Total Fitness, Gymnastics, Rhythms, Adapted PE, Fitness Curriculum, and Teaching PE from noon to 3:45 p.m.
"Working with my students," she responded, after being asked what her favorite part of teaching at KSC was. "It has been an honor to have had the opportunity to mentor so many students who have become outstanding physical education professionals."
Smyth's best KSC memory is teaching cross-country skiing in an Outdoor Skills class.
"In that course, we went on many excursions and spent a great deal of time not only learning the skills but also getting to know one another," she said. "My students were awesome."