BRATTLEBORO — A couple of former Bellows Falls Union High School stars and a Hinsdale High School graduate had memorable college track and field seasons this spring.
University of Vermont graduate student DJ Snide scored 5,669 points in the decathlon at the America East Championships to finish in fifth place.
The BF grad had a personal-best discus throw of 39.53 meters at the Mason Spring Invitational on April 9. He won the shot put, 110 hurdles and discus at the UMass Multi Meet a few days later.
Westfield State University senior Shane Clark recently received the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week after placing second in the men's javelin at the Williams College Track and Field final qualifier. He finished just .20 meters behind champion Evan White of RPI, tossing a distance of 56.44 meters.
It was Clark's second-best throw ever. He followed with another second place performance at the MIT final qualifier in Cambridge, Mass., registering a distance of 55.59 meters.
The former Terrier finished the season 29th nationally on the NCAA performance list, ranking him narrowly outside the top 20 placements that earn a bid to the NCAA Championships. He finishes the season having won All-New England honors in javelin with a third place finish at the New England Division III Championships.
Juliana Yialiades placed 13th in the 800 in 2:47.28 at the Little East Conference Championships. She also teamed up with Keene State teammates Sarah Ames, Aurora Couto and Sara Christian for a silver in the 4x800 relay.
The Owls wound up sixth out of eight teams at that meet in Massachusetts. Southern Maine won the team title.
During the indoor track season, the Hinsdale High School graduate was one of 301 student-athletes named to the LEC Winter All-Academic Team. Athletes must be at least in sophomore standing in the classroom, have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher through the previous semester, and have been at the current institution for at least one full academic year in order to qualify.