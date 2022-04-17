AMHERST, Mass. — University of Vermont track and field athlete DJ Snide finished third in the men's decathlon at the recent UMass Multi-Meet.
The Bellows Falls Union High School graduate posted a score of 5,624 points. Dartmouth's Connor Luck (5,999 points) and Ethan Hughes (5,976) also stood on the podium.
Snide won the shot put, discus and 110 hurdles. He also took second in the javelin.
The Grafton resident's complete results are shown below.
100 dash: 5th in 11.57 seconds
Long jump: 7th (19-4)
Shot put: 1st (38-11.5)
High Jump: 6th (5-4.25)
400: 4th in 53.07 seconds
110 hurdles: 1st in 15.95 seconds
Discus: 1st (122-5)
Pole vault: 6th (10-0)
Javelin: 2nd (138-1)
1500: 6th in 5:36