Snide

University of Vermont track and field athlete DJ Snide placed third in the men's decathlon at UMass-Amherst.

 University of Vermont photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

AMHERST, Mass. — University of Vermont track and field athlete DJ Snide finished third in the men's decathlon at the recent UMass Multi-Meet.

The Bellows Falls Union High School graduate posted a score of 5,624 points. Dartmouth's Connor Luck (5,999 points) and Ethan Hughes (5,976) also stood on the podium.

Snide won the shot put, discus and 110 hurdles. He also took second in the javelin.

The Grafton resident's complete results are shown below.

100 dash: 5th in 11.57 seconds

Long jump: 7th (19-4)

Shot put: 1st (38-11.5)

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

High Jump: 6th (5-4.25)

400: 4th in 53.07 seconds

110 hurdles: 1st in 15.95 seconds

Discus: 1st (122-5)

Pole vault: 6th (10-0)

Javelin: 2nd (138-1)

1500: 6th in 5:36

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.