BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont’s DJ Snide placed sixth in the decathlon at the New England Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 14-15.
The Bellows Falls Union High School graduate was third in the long jump and shot put during that event. He added fourths in the 100, 110 hurdles and discus.
During his senior season with the Terriers, Snide won the 100 in 11.27 seconds, the 110 hurdles in 15.44 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 42.61 seconds, and the triple jump by soaring 40-9 at the Division 3 track and field championship meet. He also finished first in the Vermont Decathlon Championship in 2017.
A couple of Hinsdale High School graduates helped the Keene State College track teams to top five finishes at the conference championship meet on May 2 in North Dartmouth, Mass.
Dylan Harden placed fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump. Juliana Yialiades wound up 10th in the 800 and 11th in the 1,500.
At the Eastern Connecticut Invitational on March 27, Harden took second in the long jump with a mark of 19-09.5. Yialiades, who got to compete in six meets this year, earned a silver medal in the 1,500 in a time of 6:40.04 and also added a fourth in the 800.
"Overall, this track season was very special, as I had the opportunity to string together some of my best training that I have ever had during a spring season of track. Thankfully, I was able to remain healthy, which allowed me to keep working hard and really focus on taking my training to the next level," Juliana explained.
Yialiades was on Hinsdale’s cross-country and track teams. She placed 17th overall on the Newmarket trail as the Lady Pacers won the Granite State Conference Championship for the first time in program history.
As a high school senior, Harden was selected to play in the Division 3-4 New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization All-Star basketball game. He averaged 21.3 points per game that season to lead the Pacers offensively and was ranked third in scoring in D-4.