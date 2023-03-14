BRATTLEBORO — In men’s recreation league basketball, Southern Vermont Sprinkler defeated GS Precision 106-81 on Wednesday, March 8.
Lynden Bunker dropped 42 points for Southern Vermont Sprinkler to help lead the team to victory. Corey Strouble added 25 points followed closely by Ryan Washburn who finished the game with 19.
James Vaughn and Jeremy Wolfram led GS Precision in scoring. Vaughn dropped 26 and Wolfram 25 in the game. Timothy Fellows had 17 and James Bezanson ended the game with 12 points.